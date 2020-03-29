Wasim Jaffer Picks His All-time IPL Team, Names The Legendary MS Dhoni The Captain

Wasim Jaffer, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this month, currently seems to engage himself with Q&A sessions like other current or former cricketers. Meanwhile, all the sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. At the same time, Jaffer also decided to turn an expert analyst on social media as he picked his all-time IPL team.
READ: Harsha Bhogle says he would have been at Wankhede Stadium for IPL if all was well
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Test batsman made his all-time IPL time which included the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran cricketer appointed the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain as well as the wicket-keeper batsman. The former Ranji Trophy player then asked the fans to share their all-time favourite IPL teams and he assured them that he would retweet those teams that he liked. The ex-opener also tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
My all time IPL team:— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 29, 2020
1- @henrygayle ✈️
2- @ImRo45
3- @ImRaina
4- @imVkohli
5- @msdhoni C/WK
6- @Russell12A ✈️
7- @hardikpandya7
8- @rashidkhan_19 ✈️
9- @ashwinravi99
10- @Jaspritbumrah93
11- Malinga ✈️
12th- @imjadeja
Share yours, I'll retweet the teams I like#ipl @BCCI @IPL
Even the enthusiastic fans came forward and picked their all-time IPL teams. Here are a few of them.
Warner— Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13__) March 29, 2020
Kohli
Raina
ABD
Dhoni
Russel
Jadeja
Bhuvneshwar
Chahal
Malinga
Bumrah
My all time IPL XI— Shrikant Karande (@shri17k) March 29, 2020
1. Chris Gayle
2. Rohit Sharma
3. Virat Kohli.
4. Suresh Raina.
5. AB De Villiers.
6. MS Dhoni (WK/C).
7. Dwayne Bravo.
8. Amit Mishra.
9. Ravi Ashwin
10. Lasith Malinga.
11. Jasprit Bumrah.
My all time #IPL Team :— Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) March 29, 2020
1. Chris Gayle
2. Rohit Sharma(C)
3. Virat Kohli
4. Suresh Raina
5. MS Dhoni(WK)
6. Andre Russell
7. Hardik Pandya
8. Rashid Khan
9. R Ashwin
10. Lasith Malinga
11. Jasprit Bumrah
Picked Russell over ABD because he Can Bowl & can finish the match too.
READ: Aakash Chopra reveals his favorite moment in Indian jersey during Q&A session on Twitter
With the IPL postponed, the tournament has now been moved from March 29 to April 15. However, looking at the current situation, the fate of IPL 2020 still hangs in the balance. While speaking to an Indian news agency, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe.
READ: BCCI gives an example of Cheteshwar Pujara & urges people to stay indoors; See post
READ: The Day You Wish Wasn't: When IPL didn't start and Dhoni wasn't on idiot box in COVID-19 World