Wasim Jaffer Picks His All-time IPL Team, Names The Legendary MS Dhoni The Captain

Wasim Jaffer, who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this month, currently seems to engage himself with Q&A sessions like other current or former cricketers. Meanwhile, all the sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. At the same time, Jaffer also decided to turn an expert analyst on social media as he picked his all-time IPL team.

'My all-time IPL team': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Test batsman made his all-time IPL time which included the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran cricketer appointed the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain as well as the wicket-keeper batsman. The former Ranji Trophy player then asked the fans to share their all-time favourite IPL teams and he assured them that he would retweet those teams that he liked. The ex-opener also tagged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Even the enthusiastic fans came forward and picked their all-time IPL teams. Here are a few of them.

Warner

Kohli

Raina

ABD

Dhoni

Russel

Jadeja

Bhuvneshwar

Chahal

Malinga

Bumrah — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13__) March 29, 2020

My all time IPL XI



1. Chris Gayle

2. Rohit Sharma

3. Virat Kohli.

4. Suresh Raina.

5. AB De Villiers.

6. MS Dhoni (WK/C).

7. Dwayne Bravo.

8. Amit Mishra.

9. Ravi Ashwin

10. Lasith Malinga.

11. Jasprit Bumrah. — Shrikant Karande (@shri17k) March 29, 2020

My all time #IPL Team :



1. Chris Gayle

2. Rohit Sharma(C)

3. Virat Kohli

4. Suresh Raina

5. MS Dhoni(WK)

6. Andre Russell

7. Hardik Pandya

8. Rashid Khan

9. R Ashwin

10. Lasith Malinga

11. Jasprit Bumrah



Picked Russell over ABD because he Can Bowl & can finish the match too. — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) March 29, 2020

IPL postponed: When will the IPL 2020 start?

With the IPL postponed, the tournament has now been moved from March 29 to April 15. However, looking at the current situation, the fate of IPL 2020 still hangs in the balance. While speaking to an Indian news agency, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe.

