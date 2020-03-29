Aakash Chopra Reveals His Favorite Moment In Indian Jersey During Q&A Session On Twitter

Aakash Chopra obliged a fan by answering an amazing question that he was asked. It was about which was his favourite moment in Indian jersey. Chopra had represented India in 10 Tests between 2003-2004 with two half-centuries (Highest Score of 60) at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 34.6.

READ: Harsha Bhogle says he would have been at Wankhede Stadium for IPL if all was well

'Winning the Test match in Adelaide': Aakash Chopra

During a recent Q&A session with the fans on social media, the stylish commentator had replied to a cricket fan's question by saying that the victory in the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval against the then mighty Australian team in the 2003/04 season was his favorite moment in the Indian jersey.

The former Test batsman justified the same by mentioning that they had conceded a first-innings lead despite the Aussies having scored 400 on Day 1.

Winning the Test match in Adelaide after Aus had scored 400 on day-1 and we conceded first innings lead. #AskAakash https://t.co/RwaRUirKtT — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2020

READ: BCCI gives an example of Cheteshwar Pujara & urges people to stay indoors; See post

The famous win at the Adelaide Oval

India in their first innings were reeling at 85/4 and that is when Dravid and Laxman came to the rescue. The duo smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park and added 303 runs for the fifth wicket. Laxman scored 148 while Dravid scored 233 as India finished their innings at 523 thereby registering a 78-run first-innings lead.

The Aussies were bowled out for 196 in their second innings riding on Ajit Agarkar's six-wickets. India were set a target of 230 runs. Even though it sounded easy but it seemed a herculean task as the Sourav Ganguly-led side lost wickets at crucial junctures. However, the first innings hero Rahul Dravid anchored the run chase and led India to a famous win with an unbeaten 72. He was also adjudged Man of the Match and eventually went on to bag the Man of the Series award as well.

READ: Ravi Shastri urges everyone to stay indoors amid nationwide lockdown; See post here

READ: COVID-19 Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled for reminding everyone that it is a Sunday