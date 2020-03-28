COVID-19: Suresh Raina Donates To 'PM-CARES Fund', PM Modi Replies 'that's A Brilliant 50'

Suresh Raina has come forward for a noble cause as India and the world continue to fight the deadly COVID-19. While Raina's seniors Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir have come forward and made significant contributions, the southpaw has also pledged to donate a sum of ₹52 lakh for helping the people fight the pandemic. Coronavirus has now infected more than 6,12,000 people all over the globe and killed more than 28,000 people.

'Please do your bit too': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the veteran middle-order batsman wrote that the time has come for everyone to do their bit in helping to defeat COVID-19 and that added that he is pledging to donate a sum of ₹52 lakh for the fight against Coronavirus. The 2011 World Cup winner further added that out of the 52 lakh rupees, a sum of ₹31 lakh will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund while the other ₹21 lakh will be given to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. Meanwhile, Raina also urged one and all to do their bit as well.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

'That’s a brilliant fifty': PM Narendra Modi

Apart from the fans, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and lauded the southpaw for his noble deed.

Raina will next be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings during the upcoming edition of the IPL as he along with the likes of skipper MS Dhoni and others will be hoping to help the 'Yellow Army' lift their fourth IPL crown.

Netizens also impressed

Even the fans were impressed with the CSK superstar's decision. Here are a few of the reactions.

He is Sooooo Inspiring..... Keep inspiring us 🙏😍😍😍 — VaishnaviRaina❤️ (@Vaishu_Raina3) March 28, 2020

Nice. Raina big fan of you. 🙏👌👍 — हरियूथपः (@Koushikasa) March 28, 2020

You are kind Raina ji, thank you — chacha monk (Gharelu aadmi) (@oldschoolmonk) March 28, 2020

Really, a great job sir🙏🙏🙏 — Satyam Singh (@SatyamS51673683) March 28, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

