The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Suresh Raina Donates To 'PM-CARES Fund', PM Modi Replies 'that's A Brilliant 50'

Cricket News

Veteran Indian cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner Suresh Raina has pledged to donate a sum of ₹52 lakh in order to fight the deadly COVID-19

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Suresh

Suresh Raina has come forward for a noble cause as India and the world continue to fight the deadly COVID-19. While Raina's seniors Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir have come forward and made significant contributions, the southpaw has also pledged to donate a sum of ₹52 lakh for helping the people fight the pandemic. Coronavirus has now infected more than 6,12,000 people all over the globe and killed more than 28,000 people. 

Yuzvendra Chahal makes his first Tik Tok video with his father; Watch here

'Please do your bit too': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the veteran middle-order batsman wrote that the time has come for everyone to do their bit in helping to defeat COVID-19 and that added that he is pledging to donate a sum of ₹52 lakh for the fight against Coronavirus. The 2011 World Cup winner further added that out of the 52 lakh rupees, a sum of ₹31 lakh will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund while the other ₹21 lakh will be given to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. Meanwhile, Raina also urged one and all to do their bit as well.

'That’s a brilliant fifty': PM Narendra Modi

Apart from the fans, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and lauded the southpaw for his noble deed.

Raina will next be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings during the upcoming edition of the IPL as he along with the likes of skipper MS Dhoni and others will be hoping to help the 'Yellow Army' lift their fourth IPL crown.

Netizens also impressed 

Even the fans were impressed with the CSK superstar's decision. Here are a few of the reactions.

READ: 'Tough times': AB de Villiers pens a heartwarming message & urges people to stay home

The status of IPL 2020

The  13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The  Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane enjoys cooking Coriander Rice, wife approves of Rahane's culinary skills

READ: Kevin Pietersen turns into barber at home as he gives his son a haircut; netizens react

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE