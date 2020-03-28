Yuzvendra Chahal Makes His First Tik Tok Video With His Father; Watch Here

Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be keeping himself engaged while sitting at home and no, he is neither hosting his famous segment 'Chahal TV' nor is he having a Q&A session with the fans on social media. So the question is how is he keeping himself engaged during this quarantine period? The answer is simple. He is making TikTok videos. Recently, Yuzi had made his first-ever Tik Tok video with his father.

Chahal's Tik Tok video with father

The star leg-spinner had made a Tik Tok video with his father Krishan Kumar Chahal where the father-son duo can be seen dancing after which they are involved in a hilarious moment. The dialogue which is running in the background is what makes it completely funny along with some incredible comical timings from Yuzi and his dad.

Even the fans who had watched that video also had a gala time as well. Here are some of the reactions.

yuzi bhai next time recreate this scene pic.twitter.com/Y17KPvWOm4 — expert analyst (@The_Sleigher) March 26, 2020

Very funny yuzi bhai😂😂😂nailed it...💪👍👍👌 — Rhythm Sharma (@rhythmvashishth) March 26, 2020

When BCCI say work from home 😂 — Deepanshu prajapati (@Deepans37850552) March 26, 2020

Chahal will be next seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the upcoming edition of the IPL where he will be expected to play a huge role as RCB eye their maiden IPL crown.

Coming back to sports, all the major events have either been canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. It has also affected some big global tournaments as well. While the French Open 2020 has been postponed from May to September, the UEFA Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021. Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

The status of IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

