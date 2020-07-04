Wasim Jaffer Prefers Virender Sehwag Over Sachin Tendulkar As 'batting Partner' In Tests

Former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer represented his national side in 31 Tests and two ODIs between 2000 and 2008. He used to open the innings alongside Virender Sehwag and he was part of the Indian team that registered its first Test series victory in England (2007) since 1986. The seasoned campaigner was also a Ranji Trophy veteran and arguably one of the most successful domestic cricketers of all time. Throughout his journey, Wasim Jaffer stockpiled 19,410 runs in 260 first-class matches at an average of 50.67.

Wasim Jaffer talks about playing alongside Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar

Wasim Jaffer recently appeared in an interview on Cricket Talk with Anis Sajan. On the show, the cricketer-turned-coach recollected memories of his playing days. Wasim Jaffer, who has shared the dressing room with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, was asked to pick his favourite batting partner in Test cricket. Without much hesitation, he picked his former opening partner Virender Sehwag. Wasim Jaffer said that he prefers the Delhi cricketer “purely because he was entertaining”.

Even though he snubbed Sachin Tendulkar for Virender Sehwag, Jaffer spoke about the 200-Test veteran in high regard. The former opener said that he considers Tendulkar his role model and recollected some memories of watching the legendary batsman in action for the first time during his early days. Wasim Jaffer said that he used to play for Bandra Urdu High School when he was just 13 years old. He went up against Sachin Tendulkar at the time, who was playing for Sharadashram team. Wasim Jaffer said Tendulkar batted the whole day and scored 170-odd runs. Jaffer was of the opinion that the future Indian captain was a ‘wonder boy’ back then who went on to become a great name for Mumbai and Indian cricket.

Wasim Jaffer names Virat Kohli as India’s best limited-overs batsman

Wasim Jaffer also praised dynamic batsman Virat Kohli, who is currently the captain of the Indian team in all formats. When asked to give his take on the best limited-overs Indian cricketer between Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer picked the ‘Men in Blue’ skipper.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of Wasim Jaffer and ICC