BBL: Sam Harper, Nathan Ellis Dangerously Collide After Manic Run

Cricket News

Melbourne Renegades’ Sam Harper was facing Hurricanes bowler Nathan Ellis during the fourth over of their run-chase. They suffered a dangerous collision.

BBL

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades collide in a battle between table-laggards in the ongoing edition of Big Bash League (BBL). Batting first at the Marvel Stadium, Hobart Hurricanes pinned 190 on the board after skipper Matthew Wade struck a maverick 29-ball 66. Meanwhile, Renegades got off to a dreadful start. They lost opener Marcus Harris for 2. No. 3 batsman Sam Harper suffered a horrendous collision on the pitch.

BBL 2019-20: Sam Harper and Nathan Ellis precariously collide on pitch

Melbourne Renegades’ Sam Harper was facing Hurricanes bowler Nathan Ellis during the fourth over of their run-chase. Harper firmly drove towards mid-off and ran for a single only to collide with Nathan Ellis on the other end. The right-handed batsman landed hard on the pitch and hurt the back of his neck. He was soon attended by an on-field doctor who pulled him off the field a few moments later.

Sam Harper was then subbed out of the match and the cricketer is currently undergoing assessment. He was replaced by Tom Cooper for the remainder of the game. According to the reports on the official BBL account, he was later taken to hospital as a precaution for further medical observation.

BBL 2019-20: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades fell short of their target by just 4 runs. Nathan Ellis bowled a tight last over, conceding only 6 when 11 were required for victory. Earlier, Shaun Marsh struck a 30-ball 56 and Mohammad Nabi provided some late fireworks with a sparkling knock of 63 from just 30 balls. Melbourne Renegades, who are pretty much out of the playoffs race, will now face Sydney Sixers on January 25 for their penultimate match of the tournament.

