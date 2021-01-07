Wasim Jaffer Tells India How To Dismiss Will Pucovski, Navdeep Saini Follows Exact Advice

Australian debutant Will Pucovski scored a resolute fifty on his international debut in the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the Syndey Cricket Ground. The young batsman looked in great nick as he climbed his way to a fine half-century. Pucovski was also assisted by Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's sloppiness who gave away a couple of lifelines to the right-hander by dropping him twice within a span of three overs.

Navdeep Saini follows Wasim Jaffer's advice and brings down the curtain on Will Pucovski's innings

However, Pucovski's luck rode out as he was dismissed by Indian debutant Navdeep Saini who trapped him in front of the wicket for a well made 62 off 110 balls. Saini bowled a quick full delivery on Pucovski's pads who planted his front foot across but failed to bring his bat down in time. The ball hit the pads and the Australian knew that he was gone for all money as soon as he missed the ball. Pucovski didn't even wait to consult his partner as he started walking off.

A disappointing end for Pucovski but a huge moment in Saini's career #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zXpMWQjdja — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

Notably, just a couple of hours before Pucovski was dismissed, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer had identified the Australian opener's weakness of shuffling to the offside and exposing his left pad. Jaffer advised the Indian bowlers to target his stumps saying that one of the balls can nip back in and trap him in front of the wicket. The Indian bowlers seemed to have followed the advice of the former Indian opener as Pucovski was dismissed exactly how Jaffer had predicted.

Pucovski goes so far across that even the middle stump is exposed. India should continue to bowl in the stumps to him with leg side field just need one to Jag back and hit the pad. Also a Leg stump Yorker won't be a bad option. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/ZMdj0FpM0n — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 7, 2021

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, Australia managed to recover well after losing David Warner early on in the innings. Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship and stitched a 100-run stand before the former was dismissed. At the time of publishing this article, Australia's scoreboard read 148/2 after 43 overs with Labuschagne batting on 56 and Smith unbeaten on 24. The hosts will want the duo to carry on and lay a solid foundation for the batters to come and score big. On the other hand, India will want to break their partnership and restrict Australia to a low total because if both of them get going, the visitors will completely be put on the backfoot.

SOURCE: WASIM JAFFER INSTAGRAM

