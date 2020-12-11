Sunil Gavaskar Gives Injured Will Pucovski BIG Warning Ahead Of Pink-ball Test Match

With the much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia inching closer, the excitement amongst the fans is also increasing. A tooth and nail battle is likely, as both teams are expected to go all guns blazing. The mind games have also started and Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that the Indian bowlers will target opening batsman Will Pucovski.

Will Pucovski concussion: Gavaskar feels Indian pacers could target the player with bouncers

The 22-year-old Will Pucovski is expected to open the innings for Australia during the India vs Australia pink ball Test in Adelaide if deemed fit. The young batsman has had a hard time countering bouncers in the past and also has a history of concussions. The player was also visibly uncomfortable after being hit by Karthik Tyagi's sharp bouncer in the first three-day warm-up match.

After taking the blow, the batsman was down on his knees and had to ultimately walk back to the pavilion. Moreover, he was also ruled out of the subsequent tour match because of the same. According to the Daily Telegraph, Sunil Gavaskar has stated that the Indian fast bowlers will be eying to exploit the batsman's woes against short-pitched deliveries.

Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that if a particular player is not comfortable while facing a particular delivery, the opposition is likely to target him with it as a part of their game plan. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that if there was someone from the Indian contingent who had a similar history, the Australian bowlers also would not have shied away from bowling bouncers to him. He also mentioned how Will Pucovski's concussion history will not have any impact on the Indian bowler's bowling plans.

As per Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammed Shami could emerge as the vital cog in the Indian pace battery. Gavaskar feels that due to the 30-year-old's height, his bouncers usually skid off the surface. Along with that, the bowler also is known for his accuracy when it comes to bouncers, and it could prove to be difficult for the Australian batsmen to cope with it.

Will Pucovski concussion: Will Pucovski injury update

The youngster's injury is more worrisome, as the player has had dealt with eight concussions in the past at such a young age. After the latest incident, the player was eventually ruled out of the second practice game between Australia A and India. The Will Pucovski injury update was confirmed by team doctor John Orchard.

Update on Will Pucovski: Good news.

I hear he is up and about and talking in the dressing room.

The ambulance has left the ground without him. pic.twitter.com/HFCcKnwSvd — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 8, 2020

Australia A vs India live:

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian side in the final three-day warm-up game in Sydney ahead of the India vs Australia pink ball Test. The practice game will also be a pink ball fixture, and the visitors will be eyeing to make the most of it. Fans in India can catch the Australia A vs India live on Sony Six. The live streaming of the match will be available on cricket.com.au. At the time of writing this report, Australia A were 42-1 in their first innings. The Indian side were bundled out for 194 earlier in the day.

