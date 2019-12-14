Tim Southee Dominating David Warner? This Bowling Incident Won't Let It Happen

Tim Southee and David Warner's on-field banter took a hilarious turn in the second innings of the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. New Zealand who were bundled out for a paltry 166 on Day 3 had to come out to bowl and had to ensure that the hosts were dismissed as early as possible as they were cruising towards setting a mammoth target. Meanwhile, there was a funny incident that caught everyone's eye.

WATCH: Watling takes mega risk & falls; fans can't believe what happened with Tim Paine

READ: ICC's 'Guess Who' brings out best 'Captain Calm' reactions from netizens

Tim Southee deceived

After David Warner had successfully defended a delivery off Tim Southee, the pacer wanted to collect the ball and get the better of the batsman by trying to give a dominant expression just like how the bowlers usually do. However, to Southee's misfortune, when he had attempted to collect the ball, the ball bounced to his right awkwardly which made him look silly in the end. This funny moment was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Even the fans did not back away from having fun. Here are some of the reactions.

David Warner and Tim Southee go at each other verbally

During Australia's first innings, Tim Southee showed that the Kiwis are capable of displaying aggression as he instigated an argument on the field. It happened during seventh over of the match, after Australia had won the toss, their opener Joe Burns faced a full-length ball from Southee which he respectfully defended back to the bowler and stood his ground. In response, Southee collected the ball and threw it back at the batsman in an attempt to run the batsman out. However, the ball rather hit Burns on his pads, who stood surprised at the crease.

Southee went back with a grin without apologizing for hitting the batsman. However, David Warner, who was at the non-striker's end, did not take this lightly and got involved in a heated argument with the pacer. Umpire Aleem Dar and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played the middlemen as they put an end to the banter between the two players.

READ: Dwayne Bravo confident of MS Dhoni playing for India at the T20 World Cup 2020

READ: 'Inspired!': Fans react as Harsha Bhogle visits IIM Ahmedabad - his old college