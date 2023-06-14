WATCH: Arshdeep Singh's 'jaffa' Leaves Surrey's Jamie Smith Bamboozled

Why you’re reading this: Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been one of the most promising bowlers in the current Indian setup. Arshdeep has shown his prowess with the ball both for the Indian team and for his franchise, the Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League. He is currently representing Kent in the ongoing County Championship Division 1 being played in the United Kingdom.

3 things you need to know

Arshdeep Singh is one of the most promising bowlers in the current Indian team

Arshdeep had an average season with the ball for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

At present, Arshdeep is representing Kent in County Championships

Arshdeep Singh wreaks havoc

Arshdeep Singh who is currently playing county cricket for Kent, produced a brilliant delivery against Surrey batsman Jamie Smith. Jamie was batting on 114 runs off 77 balls and was well set until Arshdeep produced a brilliant inswinger that disturbed his furniture.

Arshdeep Singh with a brilliant ball!



A great delivery to dismiss Jamie Smith#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/RNgJdKeI1E — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 13, 2023

The wicket also tightened Kent's grip over Surrey. At the end of Day 3 Surrey had made 263 runs for the loss of three wickets while chasing 501 runs. They currently need 238 more runs to win with seven wickets in hand. Previously Arshdeep Singh dismissed Ben Foakes, who has also featured in the English cricket team. Foakes happens to be Arshdeep Singh's first wicket in his county cricket career. Looking at the current scenario, Arshdeep's stellar performance in the County Championship might get him a call for the Indian Test team.

Arshdeep Singh's international career so far

Arshdeep Singh has mostly featured in the Indian T20 team and has played a total of 26 games. In his whole T20I career, Arshdeep has taken 41 wickets at an economy of 8.39. He was also an ensemble part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022. The left-arm pacer delivers toe-crushing yorkers at will and rattles the batsman when the situation demands.

Arshdeep Singh who was also a part of the Indian team for the U19 World Cup back in 2018, has been performing brilliantly. Singh rose to fame after he started playing for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Arshdeep has taken a total of 57 wickets in 51 IPL games in which his best performance has been 5/32 against Rajasthan Royals.