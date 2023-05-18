Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and put forward an important question for Punjab Kings. After the loss to Delhi Capitals on Wednesday dented their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs, their bid to finish on 16 points also saw a tragic end. As PBKS now depends on other teams to advance into the knockout stage, the cricketer-turned-pundit pointed out PBKS’s use of pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The 24-year-old pacer sits at the top of the wicket-taking charts for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 with 16 dismissals in 13 games. However, Arshdeep Singh has failed to grab a significant no. of wickets in the last six games. Interestingly, PBKS have won only two of their last six fixtures in the league stage and face Rajasthan Royals in their final game on Friday.

“Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple cap…he’s not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn’t bowling in the death either. And it’s not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been marginalised,” Aakash Chopra’s tweet read. After DC clinched the victory in Dharamshala, the 45-year-old explained PBKS’ journey ahead.

IPL Playoffs: Punjab Kings knocked out of the race for 16 points

“This game was won by the team that committed fewer errors, it seems. PBKS is no longer in the race to 16. Now, only one between RR and PBKS can reach 14. And that, I daresay, might not be enough. #TataIPL,” said Chopra. In another tweet about PBKS’ bowling lineup, the former KKR player said, “Arshdeep Singh bowling 2 overs. Rabada 3 overs. Brar bowling the 20th. This extra bowling option is proving to be a bane not a boon. Impact player rule has foxed a lot of seasoned captains”.

