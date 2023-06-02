WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara Goes Big In Team India's Net Session Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final

With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Suryakumar Yadav joining the rest of the national squad in London, the Indian cricket team is looking to prepare their best for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. In a video shared by the ICC on Friday, Team India members were seen involved in a high-intensity training session. Interestingly, among the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and others, Cheteshwar Pujara caught most of the audience’s attention.

The 35-year-old is the only Indian player who heads into the WTC final with an ample amount of practice in red-ball cricket. He led the Sussex County side in the County Championship Division Two 2023 and scored the maximum runs for the team. Pujara scored 545 runs in six innings, with a strike rate of 64.80 and an average of 68.12 for Sussex, while also registering three centuries.

Focus on Ajinkya Rahane ahead of ICC World Test Championship final

On the other hand, players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj will face Australia in the WTC final after participating in the IPL 2023. Despite playing red-ball cricket last in March during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the Rohit Sharma-led side looks strong, courtesy of the form shown by the players. It is worth noting that, Ajinkya Rahane is another cricketer who has been added to the Indian squad for the much-anticipated summit clash.

Rahane was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and was roped in by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. While he rejuvenated his IPL career under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, he was rewarded with a call-up to the national team. Having said that here’s a look at the full squads of Indian and Australia for the ICC WTC Final.

India vs Australia: Full Squads for ICC World Test Championship final

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner; Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav; Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav