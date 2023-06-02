WTC 2023: Rohit Sharma's Love Affair With Oval Might Help India Break 10-year-old Jinx

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship and they would be hoping to end their winless run at the ICC events. The final is all set to be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023.

However, the main question that comes to mind is will the Indian captain Rohit Sharma be able to repeat his heroics at the Kennington Oval from the year 2021? Rohit has not been in good form with the bat in recent times and displayed an average performance for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharna's love affair with Kennington Oval

READ: WTC 2023: Here's a look at list of records made during the 2021-23 cycle

Although, when the last time Rohit Sharma played a Test in England was at the Kennington Oval ground in 2021 when the Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli toured England. Rohit didn't play that time as a captain and during the second innings of the fourth Test, he made 127 runs from 256 balls with 14 fours and one six.

READ: 'He looked out of form': Former India player feels Rohit Sharma needs to step up

Rohit Sharma's innings proved to be decisive in the match and helped the Indian team register a score of 466 in the second innings. On the last day, the Indian bowlers put up a brilliant show and wrapped up England for 210, and helped Team India win the Test by 157 runs. Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful knock.

Rohit Sharma also had a decent 2021 tour of England with the bat and in the four-Test he played, the right-handed batsman was able to make 368 runs at an average of 52.27.

Rohit Sharma made a grand entry in Tests in the year 2013 when he smashed hundreds in both innings against West Indies in Kolkata. This match was also special as this was the last Test series of the Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Getting back to Rohit Sharma, he has had a brilliant love affair with England in the white ball format as well. The Indian captain smashed five centuries in the ten games he played in the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, at that time Rohit participated as a player and now he will be having the responsibility to lead the team and also take them to their first ICC title in ten years.