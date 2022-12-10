List Of Records Ishan Kishan Broke With His Double Century Against Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan made history on Saturday when he became the fourth Indian batsman to register a double century in One-Day Internationals. Kishan accomplished the feat in the third ODI against Bangladesh, smashing 210 off 131 balls. In ODI cricket, only Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and Sachin Tendulkar have scored double centuries for India. Kishan got the quickest double-century in ODI history, surpassing Chris Gayle's record for the West Indies. Thanks to Kishan's incredible knock, India posted 409/8 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli also scored a century in the match. Let's take a look at the list of records broken by Kishan.

List of records broken by Ishan Kishan

Kishan broke West Indies legend Chris Gayle's record as he became the fastest to score an ODI double-century. Kishan reached the 200-run mark off just 126 balls, while Gayle had scored his double ton off 138 balls.

Kishan has become the youngest batter to score a double century in One-Day Internationals. He achieved the feat at the age of 24 years. The previous youngest was Rohit Sharma, who was 26 years old when he scored his maiden double ton against Australia in 2013.

Kishan has become the batter to register the highest ODI score in Bangladesh. The previous highest was registered by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who had scored an unbeaten 185 in 2011. Kishan broke Watson's record as he scored 210 off 131 balls.

Kishan has registered the highest score by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh. He broke the record of former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had smashed 175 runs in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Kishan has registered the most sixes by an Indian in ODI innings in Bangladesh. He broke the record of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who had recorded seven sixes. Kishan smashed 10 sixes in the 3rd ODI on Saturday.

