IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: A video featuring Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma’s hilarious marriage proposal to a fan is currently going viral on social media. The video was shot at the Visakhapatnam International Airport by a fan ahead of India vs Australia 2nd ODI, slated to be played on Sunday. As Rohit arrived at the airport, he handed a rose to the fan, and said, “Ye lo, apke liye. (Take this, this for you) Will you marry me?”.

The video was shared by the fan on his social media handle with the caption, “Shocking proposal from Rohit Sharma sir”. The video became the talk of the town for the Indian cricket fans awaiting to see the captain back in action on the cricketing field. Rohit missed the series opener against Australia due to personal reasons and is now set to lead the team in the remaining two ODI matches.

Rohit Sharma to lead India in the remainder of ODI series against Australia

In his absence, India picked up a thrilling five-wicket win in the first ODI under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. The Men In Blue bowled out the visitors for 188 runs in the Wankhede Stadium before cruising to the target with over 10 overs remaining. While India was at the top throughout the first innings, they suffered several hiccups during the chase but held theirnerves win the game and go 1-0 up in the series. This was India's 8th consecutive ODI victory. The 'men in blue' have started their 2023 on a very positive note and have won both the ODI series contested at home so far against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Full squads for India vs Australia ODI series

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat. (Hardik Pandya to lead in absence of Rohit Sharma in 1st ODI)

Australia’s ODI squad: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abott, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.