WATCH: Ishan Kishan Leaves Hardik Pandya In Shock With Stunning Diving Catch Vs Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka locked horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday. India won the nail-biting thriller by 2 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. Deepak Hooda was named the player of the match for contributing an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls in the first innings to help India post a respectable total at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shivam Mavi, who made his international debut in the game, also put on an impressive show with the ball as he picked 4 wickets for just 22 runs.

Ishan Kishan's acrobatic catch

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan also garnered headlines for a brilliant knock with the bat and then for doing some acrobatic stuff behind the stumps. Kishan took a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Charith Asalanka off Umran Malik's bowling in the 8th over of the second innings. Malik bowled a short delivery to Asalanka, who mistimed it while attempting a pull shot. The ball went miles up in the air towards the fine leg region. Kishan called for it and put in an amazing dive to take the catch with both hands.

Kishan's spectacular effort left India captain Hardik Pandya in shock. Pandya was seen giving a reaction to show he was in complete awe of the catch. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to laud Kishan's catch. A video of the effort has been shared by the BCCI on its official website.

One of the best catch you will see in recent time by a wicket keeper. Top stuff by Ishan Kishan. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 3, 2023

Kishan recently made headlines for scoring a double-century in an ODI match against Bangladesh. Kishan became only the fourth Indian batter to register a double century in One-Day Internationals. He achieved the feat during the third ODI against Bangladesh last month. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma are the Indian batters to have scored a double hundred in ODIs before Kishan.

As far as Tuesday's T20I is concerned, Sri Lanka won the toss and asked India to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, India scored 162/5 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from Ishan Kishan (37), Hardik Pandya (29), Deepak Hooda (41), and Axar Patel (31). India then bowled Sri Lanka out for 160 runs in 20 overs to win by 2 runs. Apart from Mavi, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel picked two wickets each in the match.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

