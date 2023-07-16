'Everyone's Entitled To Their Opinion': Alex Carey On Controversial Bairstow Dismissal

With the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia about to begin in a few days, an episode from the 2nd Test is still making waves. While England have made a blistering comeback in the series by winning the 3rd Test but before that at Lord's the team remained short by 43 runs and the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow became the bone of contention in the context of the spirit of the game. From Australian captain Pat Cummins to England coach Brendon McCullum many expressed contrasting thoughts on the way Bairstow got out. Weeks later, the protagonist or antagonist of the instance, Alex Carey, has also laid out his thoughts on the wicket of England's wicket-keeper batsman.

3 things you need to know

England and Australia are engaged in a an intense Ashes 2023 Test

Australia are currently leading 2-1 in the series

The 4th Test will begin from July 19, 2023

How Alex Carey inflicted the controvesial dismissal upon Jonny Bairstow?

As England were chasing 371 runs, they were in need of a partnership. Ben Stokes was holding his ground from one end and he needed someone to take the onus from the other end. Jonny Bairstow was seen as the capable player for the job but he held out rather controversially. What happened? On the last ball of the 52nd over, Jonny Bairstow ducked one of Cameron Green, the wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball after collecting it at the stumps that met the intended target and hence the controversy ensued as Bairstow had no knowledge that the ball was still in play. The 3rd umpire gave the decision as out and Pat Cummins was referred by the on-field officials on whether he would like to overturn the decision, as a move which is touted in the best interest of the spirit of the game. Cummins did not accept the proposal and Bairstow had to make the long way back.

Alex Carey on the dismissal

Notably, the Aussie wicket-keeper has opened up on the controversial dismissal and stated that he has been a victim of this earlier. "I've been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it (to batters) in the past as well," Carey said ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

"My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. (My) Captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time," he remembered.

And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well," the wicket-keeper said.

"There's some nasty stuff being said, but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. So yeah, I feel well-supported. I think the whole group does. From Australia, I still think we've got lots of fans, and from England, I don't think we've made any, but we probably didn't lose any," he added.

While it is a bygone, some more heated exchanges between the teams will be expected when they take on each other in the 4th Test. The match will begin on July 19. What do you think, who will prevail this time?