WATCH: Mark Wood's Lightning Fast Delivery Leaves Travis Head Bamboozled

The English cricket team will certainly find themselves ahead in the fourth Ashes 2023 against Australia at the end of Day 3. After registering a mammoth total of 592 in the first innings, the hosts have reduced the visitors to 113/4 in their second innings. Ben Stokes and Co. will walk on the field on the fourth day with the intention to wrap up the Aussie innings as soon as possible and win the Old Trafford Test.

3 things you need to know

Zak Crawley was the highest scorer in England's first innings and played a knock of 189 runs in 182 balls

English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 99 runs off 81 balls

Australia are still 162 runs behind England's first-innings lead of 275 runs

Mark Wood repeats his magic in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test

English cricket team bowler Mark Wood continued his magic in the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series and picked up three out of the four Aussie wickets in their second innings. Wood dismissed the likes of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Travis Head. The speedster bowled a spell of 3/17 in seven overs and will once again have the task to wrap up the Australian innings on Day 4.

Mark Wood stuns Travis Head with a lightning-fast delivery; Watch

Travis Head is completely bamboozled by the pace and bounce of Mark Wood! 🌪️



Four down. Six to go. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/9d2B9U1Ewp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2023

Mark Wood showed an example of real pace on the third day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test and stunned Aussie batsman Travis Head with a lightning-fast delivery. The short ball bowled by Wood was absolutely unplayable which took the outside edge of Head's bat and went straight to gully.

The fourth Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Test match being played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester and is very important for the hosts as they need a win, in any case, to keep themselves alive in the series. On the other hand, a draw in the fourth match will help the Aussies retain the Ashes trophy for the fourth consecutive time.