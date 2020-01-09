BBL: Ben Laughlin Or Superman? Brisbane Heat Bowler Takes Stunning One-handed Catch

Brisbane Heat pacer Ben Laughlin took an exceptional catch off his own bowling against Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba on Thursday. He dismissed Hurricanes batsman Clive Rose during the 17th over of the innings. Ben Laughlin eventually ended with figures of 4-0-21-2 and helped Brisbane Heat restrict the Hurricanes for just 126-9 from their 20 overs.

BBL: Ben Laughlin grabs a one-handed stunner

Ben Laughlin deceived Rose with a slower ball. The right-hander popped the ball back to the bowler who was towards his left after his follow-through. The pacer jumped full length to his right to pluck the ball with his right hand. Check out Ben Laughlin’s ‘Superman’ like effort down below.

Apart from accounting for Clive Rose’s wicket, Ben Laughlin also cleaned up big-hitting South African batsman David Miller. Much like his caught-and-bowled scalp, David Miller was also deceived by a special Ben Laughlin slower-one.

BBL: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes updates

Brisbane Heat are currently in pursuit of their 127-run target. At the time of publishing, Brisbane Heat were 115-5 after 17 overs. They require a further 12 runs from 18 balls with Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting still at the crease. Heat are currently placed fifth on the BBL points table and a win at The Gabba would propel them to the third position, i.e. just below Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are currently positioned seventh on the points table.

(Image credits: KFC Big Bash League/Twitter)