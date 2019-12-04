WATCH THIS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And KL Rahul's Incredible Coordinated Practice

Ahead of the first T20 International against West Indies, India's top three batsmen were seen sweating it out in the nets on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Skipper Virat Kohli along with ace opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul can be seen playing striking shots in the video shared by the Indian Cricket Team official Instagram handle. India is set to host West Indies for a 3-match T20 series beginning on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad which will be followed by a 3-match ODI series beginning on December 15 in Chennai.

Indian team sweats it out in nets

The Indian team was also seen performing some drills as the players sprinted across the ground. The new 'chase drill' involves players sprinting behind each other on the field. Here is the video shared by BCCI of the new drill:

Ravindra Jadeja makes a comeback in the T20I side

Pressure will be on Rishabh Pant, who has not been in among the runs, to perform once again as the preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 continue. Meanwhile, the availability of MS Dhoni remains unknown. Pant has scored only 56 runs in the last four T20I innings he has played which includes matches against South Africa and Bangladesh in home conditions. All-rounder Shivam Dube retains his spot while Shami, who has been sensational in red-ball cricket returns to the T20I side after a gap of two years. Also making a comeback in the T20I side is spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who replaces Krunal Pandya. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Navdeep Saini are not a part of the team as they continue to recover from injuries.

West Indies announce team against India

The West Indies on Thursday announced their ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming series of India, beginning next month. Kieron Pollard will continue to lead both the ODI and T20 squads with Nicholas Pooran as his deputy in the shorter format and Shai Hope taking over the role of the vice-captain in the ODIs. The selectors decided to keep faith with the players who recently played against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

West Indies T20 squad: Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Denesh Ramdin, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Khary Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (C), Hayden Walsh Jr, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams.

