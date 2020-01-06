Watch: Tom Banton Smashes Reverse-sweep Four Off Fast Bowler In First Over Of BBL Match

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a statement before the 2020 Auction in December 2019 by releasing swashbuckling opener Chris Lynn. KKR swooped in and snapped up England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and his English compatriot Tom Banton. Banton has already shown promise and KKR would be happy with the wicket-keeper batsman’s form in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Also Read: KKR's English Recruit Tom Banton Scores Second Fastest BBL Fifty, Hits 5 Sixes In An Over

WATCH: Tom Banton hits fast bowler for a reverse-sweep

Tom Banton, playing for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL, scored a stroke-filled 16-ball fifty against the Sydney Thunder in a rain-curtailed encounter. The young wicketkeeper’s innings was the second-fastest half-century in BBL history, putting on a 90-run stand with Chris Lynn in just five overs. Tom Banton was eventually dismissed for a 19-ball 56, helping Heat to 119/4 in just 8 overs. Banton hit a reverse sweep off a fast bowler Daniel Sams off the very third ball of the innings.

Also Read: Stokes' Stellar Cameo Helps England Dominate In The Second Test At Cape Town

Remember that time Tom Banton played a reverse sweep off a fast bowler from the third ball of the match.



Yeah that was wild #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QEB61Qno2t — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 6, 2020

Also Read: BCCI Confirms Indian Cricket Team Having Whopping 12 Million Instagram Followers

KKR expecting Tom Banton's BBL fireworks in IPL 2020

Tom Banton was reportedly one of the prime targets for a lot of IPL franchises in the auction for the IPL 2020 season. Despite all the reported interest, only KKR made the ₹1 crore bid to sign him and would expect the Englishman to repay their trust with an excellent showing. Tom Banton is likely to take over the mantle from former KKR opener and Brisbane Heat teammate Chris Lynn at the top of the order for KKR in the IPL 2020. If Banton carries his excellent from the BBL to the IPL 2020, 2-time champions KKR would be a tough side to beat.

🔹 5⃣6⃣ runs off 19 balls 🤯

🔹 5⃣ sixes in 1 over 💥

🔹 Second-fastest fifty in @BBL history 👏

🔹 Man of the Match 😎



That's just @TBanton18 being Tom Banton! 🔥#KorboLorboJeetbo @HeatBBL pic.twitter.com/5bo7GFmhfl — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 6, 2020

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Or KL Rahul In ICC T20 World Cup? Kris Srikkanth Makes Huge Statement