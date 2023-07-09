WATCH: Western Terrace At Headingley Goes Berserk As Chris Woakes Leads England To Victory

Ashes 2023: The English cricket team finally was able to win an Ashes Test match after 1391 days and defeated the Aussies in the third Test by three wickets. English batter Harry Brook was the star of the show for the hosts who played a knock of 75 runs off 93 balls and took his team home. Brook also completed 1000 Test runs and achieved the feat in his 17th Test inning. The Aussies currently lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1.

3 things you need to know

Harry Brook became the fastest player to reach 1000 Test runs in terms of balls faced

Brook completed 1000 Test runs after facing 1058 balls

Mark Wood was adjudged as Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the third Ashes 2023 Test

Mark Wood guides England to Ashes victory after 1391 days

However, Harry Brook played a major role in England's chase in the third Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia in Headingley, but at last, it was Mark Wood who hit one four and a six at the last and took his team over the line. Apart from this, Wood also hit 24 runs off 8 balls in the first innings and rattled the Aussie batsmen with his pace by picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings. The right-hand English pacer dismissed the likes of Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Todd Murphy.

Western Terrace goes berserk after Chris Woakes hits winning runs for the hosts

After the English cricket team finally achieved an Ashes win after 1391 days, the fans present at the Western Terrace stand in Headingley went berserk and celebrated their team's win with immense joy and happiness.

England aims to level series at Old Trafford

The focus of the five-match Ashes 2023 series will now shift to the fourth Test which will be played at the Old Trafford from July 19, 2023. The English cricket team will aim to level the series in Manchester whereas the visitors will walk on the ground with the intention of winning the series.