Ashes 2023: England Defeat Australia After 1391 Days, Win Headingley Test By 3 Wickets

Ashes 2023: England emerged victorious over Australia in the third Test of Ashes 2023 after four exciting days of Test cricket at Headingley. Starting the day on 27/0, the home side needed 224 runs to win the match with two days remaining. Australia provided moments of brilliance, taking seven wickets to give England a scare but ended up on the losing side.

3 Things You Need To Know

England haven’t won the Ashes series since 2015

Australia entered the Headingley Test with a 2-0 lead

The win at Headingley is England’s first win over Australia since 2019

Harry Brook shines as England clinched first win over Australia after 1391 days

Harry Brook was the biggest positive for England in the third Ashes Test as his knock of 75 runs in 93 balls helped the home side clinch a thriller by three wickets. Alongside, Brook, Chris Woakes’ 32 off 47 also helped England successfully chase down a fourth-innings target of 251 runs. On the other hand, Mitchell Starc’s heroic effort of 5/78 on the fourth day went to the vein as England emerged victorious.

The Ashes: When did Australia last lose to England?

The win at Headingley was England’s first win against Australia in 1391 days. England last clinched a win over Australia on September 16, 2019. Australia retained the prestigious Ashes title in 2019 as the series was leveled by 2-2. It is worth noting that England haven’t won the Ashes series since 2015.

What else happened during the England vs Australia, third Ashes Test?

The third Test of Ashes 2023 started with England winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The Ben Stokes-led side proved the decision to be right by bowling out Pat Cummins and co. on 263 runs on the first day itself. England then ended up being bowled out for 237 runs in their first batting innings as the Aussie batting lineup folded for 224 runs in their second innings and set a target of 251 for the home side.

While England suffered a few hiccups in their fourth innings pursuit, they eventually ended up on the winning side. Meanwhile, Chris Wood was chosen the Player of the Match for his effort of 5/34 in the first innings, scoring 24 runs in the fourth and taking 2/66 in the third.