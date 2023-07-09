'He told me..': Member of 2003 WC team picks Sourav Ganguly as the best captain over Dhoni

Indian cricket is blessed to have witnessed the reigns of some of the most prolific leaders. Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azhruddin, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni are the names that come forward whenever the topic of who is the greatest captain of Team India, emerges. As all the captains have special accolades to showcase, thus it often comes as a challenging task to pick one. However, the players who have represented the nation under them, know how to discern between them and give a definite answer when it comes to who they deem as the best.

3 Things you need to know

Kapil Dev won the 1983 world cup, which increased the popularity of cricket in India

Sourav Ganguly captained India from 2000 to 2005

MS Dhoni won 3 ICC trophies as captain of Team India

Mohammad Kaif gives his take on who he deems as India's best captain

Mohammad Kaif, who after concluding his time on the pitch started to serve the game as an expert and a commentator, recently gave his take on who he thinks is the best captain that he played under. Kaif majorly played under Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid and thus a choice was supposed to be made between these two only. Kaif did not consider MS Dhoni seemingly because he did not play under him. He made his debut under Ganguly and was a part of the 2003 World Cup which went to the final. He referred as the leader, who supported the team, in an televised program on DD.

"I would say, Sourav Ganguly. I remember he told me that I should go out there and give my best shot and that he is there to back me, he is there to support me. That's a big comment. As a young guy, if you have a captain like Sourav Ganguly, you get emboldened while playing for India," he said.

"Sourav Ganguly was amazing, he was fantastic. Captaincy means you need to be a leader - lead from the front, pick the right players, and back them. Ganguly built the team," he further added.

Mohammad Kaif's career at a glance

Mohammad Kaif played a total of 125 ODIs for India, in which he amassed a total of 2753 runs. He scored two centuries and 17 half-centuries. His most memorable performance in the limited-over format came against England in the 2022 Natwest final, where he made an unbeaten 87 off 75 and took India to a historic victory.