WAU Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Western Australia will take on South Australia in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the WACA Ground, Perth. Here's a look at our WAU vs SAU Dream11 prediction, probable WAU vs SAU playing 11 and WAU vs SAU Dream11 team.

WAU vs SAU Dream11 prediction: WAU vs SAU preview

Western Australia are the defending champions and they will be eager to start the campaign on the right note. They will be missing some of their key players as they are busy with the national side. Following the absence of key players, WAU have named five potential List A debutants in the side which include Cameron Gannon, Liam Guthrie, Nick Hobson, Bradley Hope and Charlie Stobo.

We make our long-awaited return to white ball cricket tomorrow at the WACA - get up to speed on everything you need to know before we take on Western Australia with our Match Preview ðŸ“° — West End Redbacks (@WestEndRedbacks) March 1, 2021

For South Australia, skipper Travis Head has been in sensational form with the bat and recently scored a century in the Sheffield Shield match. He will look to continue his fine start to the season by bringing his red-ball cricket form into the white-ball format. The South Australia side will be bringing a side with a mix of youth and experience. The likes of veterans Callum Ferguson and Tom Cooper are both in the squad alongside uncapped Corey Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou. Cam Valente and Jake Weatherald also join the team, with both coming off brilliant performances in a four-day game for the Second XI.

WAU vs SAU live: Squad details for WAU vs SAU match

WAU: Shaun Marsh (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson

Bradley Hope, Josh Inglis, Liam O’Connor, Joel Paris, Charlie Stobo, Sam Whiteman



SAU: Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, David Grant, Peter Hatzoglou, Corey Kelly, Cam Valente, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Daniel Worrall

WAU vs SAU match prediction: Top picks for WAU vs SAU live match

Shaun Marsh

Cameron Green

Travis Head

Alex Carey

WAU vs SAU Dream11 live: WAU vs SAU Dream11 team

WAU vs SAU live: WAU vs SAU match prediction

As per our prediction, SAU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WAU vs SAU match prediction and WAU vs SAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WAU vs SAU Dream11 team and WAU vs SAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: West End Redbacks / Twitter

