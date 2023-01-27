‘We Fought Hard But..’: Hanuma Vihari Deletes Tweet After Andhra Qualifies For Quarters

Earlier today, on January 27, Hanuma Vihari's Andhra Pradesh were able to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy. However, it did not look like Vihari knew that his team has qualified for the quarters. This was because he posted a tweet in which he looked disappointed that his team was not able to qualify for the quarters. The tweet was later deleted by Vihari.

Andhra Pradesh won their last match of the elite stage against Assam by an inning and 95 runs. The win took their points tally to 26 points and the net run rate went to 1.119. Andhra Pradesh till now has played seven matches in which they have won four, lost two and drawn one match.

The qualification for Andhra Pradesh was based on the result of the Maharashtra vs Mumbai match and even if any of the two teams would have had won the match, Andhra Pradesh's journey would have ended. The only way Andhra Pradesh could have qualified as if the match between Mumbai and Maharashtra ended in a draw. The luck went Andhra Pradesh's way and the Mumbai-Maharashtra match ended in a draw.

'We'll come back stronger and stronger next season'

Vihari didn't expect that his team would qualify for the quarters and tweeted, "4 outright wins in 7 games! We fought hard but not meant to be this year. We'll come back stronger and stronger next season. Proud to lead this bunch who gives their everything on the ground."

Vihari later deleted the tweet upon realising that his team had qualified for the quarters. Vihari further tweeted, "Quarter finals!!."

Now, Hanuma Vihari-led Andhra Pradesh will face defending champions Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals on 31 January. The match will begin at 9:30 am.