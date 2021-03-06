Jay Shah Has Motivational Message For Team India On Securing ICC WTC Final Berth

The current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah came forward and congratulated Team India after they registered an emphatic win over England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal the series. Unlike the previous two Tests, even this contest did not last for the entire five days as the hosts completely outclassed the visitors by displaying a great brand of cricket.

'You have inspired the nation': Jay Shah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jay Shah congratulated the Indian team on successfully making it to the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship final. The BCCI Secretary then had a motivational message for the Men In Blue where he went on to say that the national cricket team has inspired the nation and uplifted the mood in these times.

Jay Shah concluded by mentioning that he is looking forward to the ICC WTC Final in June where Virat Kohli's team will be locking horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The decider will be contested between June 18-22.

Congratulations #TeamIndia on reaching the final of World Test Championship. You have inspired the nation and uplifted the mood in these times. Looking forward to England come June 🇮🇳🙏🏻 @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RishabhPant17 @akshar2026 @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 6, 2021

England lose their way yet again

India had garnered a big lead of 160 runs after they were bundled out for 365 courtesy of a magnificent 101 by wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and a vital 96* from middle-order batsman Washington Sundar.

In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50* but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

