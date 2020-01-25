WEL Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2019-20 Ford Trophy match will be played between Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST. Northern Knights are currently placed on the fourth position in the Ford Trophy points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 2-3 in the 5 games they've played so far.
On the other hand, Wellington Firebirds are placed on the third spot. They have a win-loss record of 2-3 in the 5 games they've played so far. Northern Knights have a huge chance to move forward.
Also Read l WEL vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details
The @SuperSmashNZ is back on Thursday when the @wgtnfirebirds & @Wgtn_Blaze host @CanterburyCrick pic.twitter.com/6k1UIz3glp— Basin Reserve (@BasinReserve) January 4, 2020
Also Read l SA-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Also Read l EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Also Read l SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details