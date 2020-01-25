The Debate
WEL Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

WEL Vs NK Dream11: The upcoming 2019-20 Ford Trophy match will be played between Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WEL vs NK Dream11

The upcoming 2019-20 Ford Trophy match will be played between Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. The upcoming fixture will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST. Northern Knights are currently placed on the fourth position in the Ford Trophy points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 2-3 in the 5 games they've played so far.

On the other hand, Wellington Firebirds are placed on the third spot. They have a win-loss record of 2-3 in the 5 games they've played so far. Northern Knights have a huge chance to move forward.

Also Read l WEL vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

WEL Vs NK game schedule

  • Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

  • Date: January 26, 2020

  • Time: 3:30 AM IST

Also Read l SA-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

WEL Vs NK Dream11 Squads

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Wellington Firebirds: Devon Conway, Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett.

WEL Vs NK Dream11 Top picks

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert, Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell

Wellington Firebirds: Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Hamish Bennett

Also Read l EN-U19 vs NIG-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

WEL Vs NK Dream11 Team 

  • Wicket Keeper: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (C)

  • Batsmen: Michael Bracewell, Joe Carter, Michael Pollard

  • All-Rounder: James Neesham (VC), Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell

  • Bowler: Hamish Bennett, Ollie Newton, Brett Randell

WEL Vs NK Dream11 prediction

Wellington Firebirds can win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read l SL-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

Published:
COMMENT
