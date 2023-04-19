'Well done champ': How Sachin Tendulkar felicitated son Arjun in MI dressing room- WATCH

Arjun Tendulkar's wait for a wicket in the Indian Premier League finally got over as he picked up the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last over of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match. Arjun finished the match with the figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs and gave runs at an economy rate of 6.35. The left-handed young fast bowler also got felicitated for the same after his last over heroics which won his team the match by 14 runs.

He was felicitated by his father and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar who is also the mentor of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Sachin Tendulkar felicitates his son for his economical bowling performance

Mumbai Indians uploaded a video of the same on their Twitter handle in which Sachin Tendulkar is seen felicitation his son Arjun for his economical bowling in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After felicitating the young fast bowler Sachin said, "At least there is a wicket in our family now. Arjun Tendulkar replied to his father's comment and said, "I gave my special speech to him."

Coming back to the match, Mumbai Indians batting first put up a first innings score of 192/6 wherein Cameron Green was the top scorer and played an unbeaten inning of 64. His innings consisted of eight fours and two sixes. Other than Green, Tilak Varma also played a knock of 37 runs which came off just 17 balls. His innings included two fours and three sixes.

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Tim David also ended up playing cameos and contributed to the team's score. Kishan and Rohit added close to 50 runs in the first five overs whereas David gave the much-needed end to the innings.

Chasing the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't have a good start to their innings as they lost Harry Brook who scored a century in the last match for a score of eight. No batsman other than Mayank Agarwal was able to stay at the crease for long and every batsman got dismissed cheaply.

In the end, the target proved to be too much for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the hosts ended up losing the match by 14 runs. This was Mumbai Indians' third consecutive win and they have found good momentum in the tournament.