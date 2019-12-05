West Indies Coach Phil Simmons Asks His Bowlers Not To Be 'too Scared' Of Virat Kohli

Ahead of the first T20 with India, West Indies coach Phil Simmons says his bowlers will have to avoid being 'too scared' of Virat Kohli when they take on India as it will make the task of getting Indian skipper out, tougher. The T20I series between India and West Indies is slated to take place on December 6 in Hyderabad.

As per reports, Simmons revealed the team's plan on how they would deal with Kohli and said, "One, I can make him bat with a stump. Two, we can sign a book and in the ODIs, we can give him a 100 and bowl at the rest of the players or we can make sure that our plans to him are spot on."

"We can make sure that the bowlers don't get too scared of him. But in the end, may be two can bowl at him at the same time. You never know what can happen but it's a difficult proposition to get Virat Kohli out," he added.

Furthermore, Simmons accepted India to be a tough side and asked his players to utilise their past experiences to get the better of Kohli and his men. The second T20 is scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram following the final game in Mumbai on December 11. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-Day International series.

IND vs WI: Venues swapped for 1st and 3rd T20I

India was scheduled to play West Indies in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6. The Mumbai police expressed their inability to provide security for that day. As a result, the MCA sought to reach out to the BCCI for the best solution to be decided upon.

It is believed that former Indian captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin played an important role in the swap of venues. Had the former captain not agreed, the MCA were set to lose the match. “The BCCI have agreed to swap the dates of the Mumbai (December 6) and Hyderabad (December 11) games. We were able to carry out the swap after HCA President Mohammed Azharuddin agreed,” as per a senior Mumbai Cricket Association.

(With inputs from PTI)