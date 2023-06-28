ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier: As WI hopes hang in balance, check the Super Six schedule

While the schedule is out for the 10-nation mayhem that will take over from October 5, two teams are yet to make it to the center stage. For the vacant spots, Six Nations are vying in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. West Indies, the Netherlands, and the hosts Zimbabwe finished top 3 in Group A, while Scotland, Oman, and Sri Lanka advanced from Group B.

ICC has announced the schedule of World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 is at its business end

The top two teams of the qualifier tournament will qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023

6 teams eying for 2 spots

With Sri Lanka and West Indies, two of the prominent Test-playing nations and former champions of the ODI World Cup, playing in the qualifiers, cricket fans all around the world have set eyes on the tournament to witness whether the old guards can fight it off or will a new associate nation gets a grand entry. The tournament is in the final stage and the schedule of Super 6 fixtures is also ready.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super 6 and Playoff Fixtures

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: Ireland v USA Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: Scotland v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: Nepal v UAE Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: Netherlands v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super 6: West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super 6: Scotland v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super 6 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club

West Indies walk on thin ICE

Following a startling Super Over defeat to the Netherlands, West Indies are in a spot of bother and are in a precarious position of losing out on an ODI World Cup spot. Heading into the Super Sixes, West Indies need to win all three of its matches to reach a best of six points.