ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier: As WI hopes hang in balance, check the Super Six schedule

Quick links:
Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder celebrating a wicket (Image: AP)
While the schedule is out for the 10-nation mayhem that will take over from October 5, two teams are yet to make it to the center stage. For the vacant spots, Six Nations are vying in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. West Indies, the Netherlands, and the hosts Zimbabwe finished top 3 in Group A, while Scotland, Oman, and Sri Lanka advanced from Group B.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Picks Semi-finalists For ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Includes Surprise Pick
With Sri Lanka and West Indies, two of the prominent Test-playing nations and former champions of the ODI World Cup, playing in the qualifiers, cricket fans all around the world have set eyes on the tournament to witness whether the old guards can fight it off or will a new associate nation gets a grand entry. The tournament is in the final stage and the schedule of Super 6 fixtures is also ready.
The race for the final two #CWC23 spots is heating up 🔥— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023
How the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2xTVFb72V
Also Read | Explained: Two-time Champions West Indies On Verge Of Elimination From ICC World Cup 2023
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: Zimbabwe v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: Ireland v USA Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: Scotland v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: Nepal v UAE Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: Netherlands v Oman, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super 6: West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
Super 6: Scotland v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July
Super 6 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club
Following a startling Super Over defeat to the Netherlands, West Indies are in a spot of bother and are in a precarious position of losing out on an ODI World Cup spot. Heading into the Super Sixes, West Indies need to win all three of its matches to reach a best of six points.