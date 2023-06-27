Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC WC 2023 Qualifier

Quick links:
Sri Lanka take on Scotland in match 19 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 (Image: @CricketScotland/Twitter and AP)
In the continuous action of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Sri Lanka will be up against Scotland in match 19 of the tournament. The Sri Lankan Lions haven't lost any match the tournament as yet whereas the Scottish team is coming off a win against Oman by 76 runs.
The Sri Lankan cricket team under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka has played extremely well in the tournament so far and would like to finish the group stage of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with a win. Scotland, on the other hand, is placed second in the points table and they as well are still undefeated in the tournament and would like to finish the group stage on a winning note.
