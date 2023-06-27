Sri Lanka Vs Scotland Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC WC 2023 Qualifier

In the continuous action of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Sri Lanka will be up against Scotland in match 19 of the tournament. The Sri Lankan Lions haven't lost any match the tournament as yet whereas the Scottish team is coming off a win against Oman by 76 runs.

3 things you need to know

The Netherlands defeated West Indies in the super over in match 18 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Zimbabwe won by 304 runs against the USA in match 17 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The main round of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World 2023 will be played in India in October-November, 2023

The Sri Lankan cricket team under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka has played extremely well in the tournament so far and would like to finish the group stage of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with a win. Scotland, on the other hand, is placed second in the points table and they as well are still undefeated in the tournament and would like to finish the group stage on a winning note.

READ MORE | England and Wales Cricket Board apologies for discrimination following ICEC report

When and Where Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Scotland on the Star Sports network and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream Sri Lanka vs Scotland on the Disney+Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

READ MORE | 'There's space': CSK's star opener reveals why Super Kings stand out among other IPL teams

How to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Scotland on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?