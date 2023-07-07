West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming: How to watch ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in the 9th match of the super sixes round of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club. Ahead of the start of the tournament, both the teams were favorites to qualify for the ODI world but only one team played as per its stature. Know when the match will start and how to catch the live action.

3 things you need to know:

West Indies are out of the race to qualify for the World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka are on top of the table and set to qualify for the eminent tournament to be taken place in India later in the year

This will be the world cup where West Indies will not feature

Sri Lanka and West Indies: Two sides of the same coin

After losing to Scotland by 7 wickets, West Indies were eliminated from the race to qualify for the world cup. The team will not feature in the world cup scheduled to take place in India later in the year and is playing for pride in the remaining matches of the Qualifier series. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have proven to be a force to reckon with, they are invincible in the tournament and most certainly have booked their flight to India. While both teams have exhibited an opposite campaign, the two are scheduled to face each other before going in different directions.

When and where is West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream West Indies vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

How to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream West Indies vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream WI vs SL ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?

Cricket fans in the USA will be able to watch and stream West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match on ESPN+ and Willow TV. The match is scheduled to start at 03:00 AM EST.