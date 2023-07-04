'Crybabies': Australian Media Hits Back Hard On England After Bairtstow's Run-out Saga

The second Test match of England vs Australia Ashes 2023, which saw the Aussies take a 2-0 lead in the series triggered a massive surrounding debate on the spirit of cricket. While the game witnessed several notable moments, the one that made the most headlines was Jonny Bairstow’s runout by Alex Carey during England’s fourth-innings chase. Following Australia’s triumph at Lord’s, Pat Cummins and co. then had to adhere to hurls and boos at the hands of the MCC members in the long room.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Australian media gives it back to English counterparts

As reported earlier, the English media pulled off a scathing attack on the Australian team after their 43-run victory at Lord’s. However, the Aussie media launched an attack of their own with The West Australian newspaper’s headline reading, “Poms take whingeing to new level with ‘cheating’ drivel”. Earlier English newspapers like the Daily Express and The Telegraph put out headlines that read, “Spirit of cricket reduced to Ashes” and "Ashes battle turns toxic."

The Australian media took it as far as to show the England skipper Ben Stokes as a baby and the word, ‘Crybabies’ put right in front of him. A chunk of the headlines referred to Jonny Bairstow’s bizarre runout in the first session of play on Day 5. Here’s a brief look at how the end to Bairstow’s short stay at the crease in England’s 371-run fourth innings chase ended up becoming a major talking point.

What happened with Jonny Bairstow during the second Test of Ashes 2023?

During the 52nd over of England's fourth innings chase, a crucial moment unfolded as Jonny Bairstow expertly evaded a half-tracker and momentarily stepped out of the crease, seemingly to have a chat with his captain at the other end. However, displaying lightning-quick reflexes, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey swiftly dislodged the bails with an underarm throw, leaving Bairstow completely surprised and bewildered by the sudden turn of events. The dismissal was considered legitimate since the ball was not considered dead when Bairstow wandered out of his crease.