T20 WC: Rahul Dravid Responds To Question On Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's T20I Retirement

Team India exited the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday following a disappointing 10-wicket loss to England at the Adelaide Oval. During the post-match press conference, Team India coach Rahul Dravid shed light on the things India could have done differently and was asked about the future of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the others. Dravid came up with a reply saying there’s much time before the next T20 World Cup to decide on their futures.

“It’s too early to talk about it right now. It’s just after a semi-final game. These guys have been terrific performers for us. We have a couple of years to reflect on it, there are some really good quality players here. Absolutely not the right time to talk about this stuff or think about this stuff right now. We will have enough games, enough matches as we go on ahead. We will try build and prepare for the next World Cup,” head coach Rahul Dravid told reporters.

Virat Kohli was India’s best performer in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli was one of the top performers for India in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Despite India’s loss to England in the semi-final, Kohli continues to lead the run-scoring charts of the tournament. He finished the tournament with 296 runs in six games at an average of 98.66, which also includes a 50-run knock against England in the semis.

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s stats in the T20 WC 2022

On the other hand, Rohit was seen struggling in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. The captain scored a combined total of 116 runs in the tournament at an average of 19.33. While Kohli hit four half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, Rohit could score a fifty only on one occasion.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned to India’s T20I outfit in 2021 following a four-year-long gap notched up six wickets in the T20 WC 2022. Ashwin featured in all six WC games and played at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar contributed with four wickets in six games.