What Happened To Will Pucovski? Australian Batsman Retired Hurt After Nasty Blow To Helmet

The Aus A vs Ind A three-day warmup match was of utmost relevance for Australia's young opening batsman Will Pucovski. A strong outing in the contest would have helped the player cement his place in the Australian top-order for the Border-Gavaskar series. The batsman was dismissed without troubling the scorers in the first innings and had a point to prove in the final innings. However, a nasty bouncer from Kartik Tyagi curtailed his stay at the wicket.

What happened to Will Pucovski? Will Pucovski head injury

The 22-year-old was batting against the fierce Indian bowling attack on the final day of the AUS A vs IND A tour game at Drummoyne Oval. The batsman had scored a gritty 23 and impressed with his temperament. However, the promising knock had an abrupt end after the batsman was hit by a sharp bouncer.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Will Pocovski was down on his knees after the blow and had to walk back to be assessed by the team doctor for a concussion. The youngster was likely to make his debut in the first Test of the series. However, it remains to be seen if he is deemed fit before the crucial encounter. The cricketer has had dealt with several concussions in the past, and the same could have an impact on his recovery as well.

The young batting star has already dealt with eight concussions at such a young age. He had to be on the sidelines because of the same and has already missed a lot of cricket because of his injuries. He was involved in a similar incident earlier this year as well while playing a domestic match. While attempting a quick single, the player's bat got stuck in the grass and fell face first. He failed the subsequent concussion test and was ruled out of the contest.

What happened to Will Pucovski? Will Pucovski injury update

Reportedly the batsman was on his feet and was talking with his teammates in the dressing room. An ambulance had arrived at the venue for the cricketer. However, it left the ground without him. This would have come in as a great relief for the Australian team as well as the cricket fans who were worried about the cricket after the incident. Will Pucovski injury update:

Update on Will Pucovski: Good news.

I hear he is up and about and talking in the dressing room.

Update on Will Pucovski: Good news.

I hear he is up and about and talking in the dressing room.

The ambulance has left the ground without him.

Will Pucovski head injury: Will Pucovski return

The cricketer will be eyeing to make his much-anticipated Test debut against India in the Adelaide Test. However, there still seems to be uncertainty looming over the player's inclusion in the fixture. The batsman's history of sustaining concussions is not a great sign for him as well as the Australian team. Will Pucovski's return hangs in balance, as he visibly looked uncomfortable after the blow, and had to walk off.

