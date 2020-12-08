Cheteshwar Pujara Castled On Rare Duck Off Michael Neser's Spectacular Bowling: WATCH

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the architects of India’s historic Test series win over Australia during their 2018-19 tour Down Under. The Test specialist is now back on Australian shores as India once again pin their hopes on him to become their batting stalwart in the upcoming four-match Test series. Apparently, his training routine did not go as planned as he registered scores of 54 and a duck against Australia A in their ongoing tour game at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Stream, Preview, Pitch Report, Sydney Weather Forecast

Australia A vs India result updates: Cheteshwar Pujara gets out for a duck in warm-up game

Australian pacer Michael Neser, who is yet to play a Test match for his country, did what no established Australian bowler managed to do during their 2-1 series defeat to India in 2018-19. He castled India’s Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck on Day 3 in the ongoing warm-up game at Sydney. Helped with the angle, Neser clipped Pujara’s off-stump to see him walking back to the pavilion as India A lost their second wicket for just 46 on the board.

Michael Neser gets the better of Cheteshwar Pujara, watch video

Beauty! Seam bowling perfection from Michael Neser to knock over Cheteshwar Pujara #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/Jy55DzEySh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2020 SCG Test And BBL 2020 Games To Witness 100% Crowds, CA Confirms

In the match, India A batted first and declared at 247-9 early on Day 2. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 117 while Pujara batted sensibly to score 54 runs from 140 balls. After reducing Australia A to 98-5 at one stage, Cameron Green punished the Indian bowlers to help his side gain a 59-run first-innings lead over the visitors.

Later, India A declared at 189-9 in their second innings with Wriddhiman Saha scoring an unbeaten 54. With 15 overs left in the game, Australia A were required to get 131 runs for a victory.

Australia A vs India result updates: Live scorecard

The Indians have declared to leave Australia A to chase 131 off 15 overs.



Will they go for it? Tune in on Fox, Kayo or our match centre to watch Joe Burns and Will Pucovski open up: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fv1w8in27e — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Also Read | Rashid Khan Reveals Favourite TV Commentator For India Vs Australia 2020 Series

A look into India squad for Australia 2020 Test series

Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to play an integral role for India in their upcoming Test series against Australia. He will be joined by fellow batsmen Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal among others. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia 2020 Test series.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read | AUS Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely 11s And India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Preview

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.