What Will Happen To MS Dhoni's World Cup Chances If IPL Called Off? Aakash Chopra Answers

The upcoming IPL edition, which has now been deferred to April 15 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, is considered to be very critical for former India skipper MS Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical for almost 10 months. With the T20 World Cup in foresight, the IPL is perceived as a testing ground for MS Dhoni, that is if he wants to make a comeback in the Indian team. However, commentator and analyst Aakash Chopra has squashed away all speculations of the IPL being a 'testing ground' for the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

'If MS wants to come, he will come'

In his recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra stated that if MS Dhoni wants to make a comeback, he will, IPL will not be critical for him. "For a player like Dhoni, IPL was never going to be a yardstick," said Chopra in his video.

Furthermore, he added, "Dhoni knows what he is doing. I don't think IPL was a critical fixture for him. If he wants to come back, he will make himself available. His experience is too valuable. So if the Indian team wants MS for the T20 World Cup, they will get him. So if MS wants to come, he will come."

READ | 'It's A Miracle That...' Aakash Chopra Makes Huge Statement On COVID-19 Cases In India

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Seeks 'small Favour' From His Old County Cricket Club Yorkshire

Will IPL happen?

In the same video, the commentator also shared his views on the upcoming edition of the IPL amidst the COVID-19 scare. Chopra opined that if IPL begins on April 15, there are chances that it might take place in one city. "It is difficult to predict. Every day, in fact every hour the situation is changing. I don't think it will begin on April 15, and even if it happens after 15th, I think it might happen just in one city."

Chopra also named Andre Russel, David Warner, and Quinton de Kock as the players to watch out, if IPL 2020 happens. He also mentioned Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Rashid Khan as few of the players that might shine this season.

READ | BCCI Doesn't Respond To ICC's Invitation For Hosting 2023-2031 World Events: Report

READ | Alex Hales Takes COVID-19 Test After Returning From PSL; Broadcasters To Also Be Tested