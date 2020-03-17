The Debate
'It's A Miracle That...' Aakash Chopra Makes Huge Statement On COVID-19 Cases In India

Cricket News

Aakash Chopra made a huge statement on COVID-19 cases in India by taking to the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, he also sought the opinion of the fans

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aakash

Aakash Chopra has come forward and spoken on the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in India and has also wondered whether there might be a possibility of more cases in the country. The dangerous COVID-19 has been spreading its tentacles all over the world. Many sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled due to it. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date while the 13th edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15. 

READ: Jofra Archer baffled by how humans abuse each other; raises voice after facing racism

'It's either a miracle that ...': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Aakash Chopra wrote that he has been reading accounts of many COVID-19 positive people taking flights, travelling by trains across States in India and using public transport. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then mentioned that it is either a miracle that India has only 125 positive cases or we are simply not testing enough people. Chopra then asked whether there are any experts out there who can give a piece of clear cut information about the same. 

Meanwhile, there were many netizens who tried their best to answer the former Test cricketer's question. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Suresh Raina cautions against misinformation related to coronavirus pandemic

Apart from the India-South Africa series as well as IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put all the domestic matches on hold till further notice while the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday suspended local tournaments in view of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the BCCI has shut down its office from Tuesday as the employees have been asked to work from home while the MCA will remain closed from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This was confirmed by MCA Chief Executive Officer CS Naik.

READ: Cheteshwar Pujara reveals playing least favourite shot that made him struggle in NZ

READ: PSL 2020 semi-finals called off amidst ever-growing Coronavirus outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
