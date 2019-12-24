Steve Smith Prepares Against Blackcaps' Short Ball Ploy, Says 'excited' To Play At MCG

Ahead of the Boxing Day test against New Zealand, Australia's ace batsman, Steve Smith on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to the second test at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG) where he has a pretty good record. The Sydney-lad averages 136 from six Test matches and returns to the 'Home of Cricket' after he missed the Test against India at the MCG last year due to the 12-month suspension handed to him. As opposed to the first Test which was a pink-ball one where Australia thrashed the Blackcaps by 297 runs, the second one at MCG beginning on December 26 is set to be a red-ball one.

'I find the pink ball a bit hard to pick'

Australia's leading batsman, who ranks at number two in the ICC Test rankings on Tuesday said, "I've been facing a fair bit of short balls in the nets because I am expecting a bit. When they are bowling short, it is never easy." This comes after Smith was dismissed by the Blackcaps pace spearhead, Neil Wagner in both the innings of the first Test by short balls. Furthermore, Smith added that it is going to be completely different with the red ball as opposed to the pink ball, particularly compared to the second innings in Perth when it was a bit up and down with cracks and stuff.

Smith also said that he is looking forward to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and is very excited to play the match. He highlighted that he prefers the white and red ball more than playing the pink one. "I find the pink ball a bit hard to pick up. I feel my timing is not as much as it is with the red one or the white one," Smith stated. Recently, David Warner had also warned New Zealand of their short ball ploy at the MCG and stated that they might be missing out on what the pitch has to offer if they stick to the same plan.

Injury setback

Head coach Justin Langer confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will miss out on the second Test match and the fast bowler is in doubt for the New Year test match in Sydney. The scans have shown that Hazlewood has suffered a 'low-grade hamstring tear' in his left leg. James Pattinson is expected to take Hazlewood's place in the lineup, however, Peter Siddle has been called up as his replacement in the squad.

