'Nothing Is Going To Change Him': Justin Langer On Cummins Being Sold For 15.5 Cr In IPL

Ahead of the Boxing Day test match against New Zealand beginning on December 26, Australia head coach heaped praises on ace bowler Pat Cummins, after the right-arm fast bowler was bought by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction for a whopping price of 15.5 crores. This also makes the Australian the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League.

Langer, on Tuesday, said that Cummins would not change even after being sold for such a high price and that there would be no change at all in the speedster's attitude.

'He just loves playing cricket'

Head Coach Justin langer said, "You could pay him a $100 million or you could even pay him a $1 billion, it’s not going to change him at all. They are the kind of people you want in your team.” Furthermore, he added, “He just loves playing cricket. You could pay him a billion dollars a day and it’s not going to change him. He is an outstanding young bloke. It is not going to affect him at all.”

Cummins reveals plans after securing 15.5 cr package

The Australian pacer talked to reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne and acknowledged the massive paycheck that he secured at the IPL 2020 Auction with KKR. However, he interestingly revealed that he is not sure as yet about the ways to use so much money.

Cummins jokingly mentioned that his girlfriend was optimistic about the couple being able to afford a couple of extra toys for their pet dogs. He added that he tries his level best to not make big pay-days change his personality and maintained that he will always play cricket for the love of the sport. Cummins was also full of praise for his Australian teammates and thanked them for their advice and support throughout his cricketing career.

Injury setback

Head coach Justin Langer confirmed that Josh Hazlewood will miss out on the second Test match and the fast bowler is in doubt for the New Year test match in Sydney. The scans have shown that Hazlewood has suffered a 'low-grade hamstring tear' in his left leg.

James Pattinson is expected to take Hazlewood's place in the lineup, however, Peter Siddle has been called up as his replacement in the squad. Australia is set to face New Zealand in the second Test of the series on Boxing Day beginning on December 26.

