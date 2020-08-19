When MS Dhoni Smashed Historic Ton Against Pakistan A In Nairobi In 2004; Watch Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video that chronicles his journey with Indian cricket. To commemorate the MS Dhoni retirement announcement, here is a look at one of his match-winning innings for India A which he played 16 years ago.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer’s rampaging knock from 2004 against Pakistan A

In August 2004, MS Dhoni grouped with his future Team India colleagues Gautam Gambhir and Ambati Rayadu in a tri-series tour to Kenya involving the A teams of India, Pakistan and Kenya. In the fourth match of the series, the then 22-year-old blasted 120 runs from just 122 balls to propel his side’s score to 330-6 while batting first. His innings comprised of 10 boundaries and two sixes at Nairobi against the Pakistan A bowling attack.

MS Dhoni retirement: A look back at the time when MS Dhoni bulldozed Pakistan A, watch video

MS Dhoni’s 120-run knock enabled India A to a win by 121 runs over their arch-rivals. Gautam Gambhir, who also scored a century in the innings, was named the ‘Player of the Match’. Later that same year, MS Dhoni made his international debut for the Indian team where he was joined by Gambhir. Dhoni's India A exploits on the tour were highlighted in the 2016 biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni retirement from international cricket aside, the Ranchi-born player is still expected to grace his fans by appearing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. MS Dhoni’s return to the field through the IPL 2020 as CSK's captain remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the much-awaited tournament.

MS Dhoni stats in international cricket

The MS Dhoni stats in international cricket compose some staggering and record-breaking numbers. During his 15-year international journey, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman represented the national side in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Across all formats, he racked up 17,266 runs. On the wicketkeeping front, he is currently the third most successful wicketkeeper of all time with 829 dismissals. Additionally, as a captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni stats indicate that he is the only skipper in the world to have led his side to success in all major ICC events.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter