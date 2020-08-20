When MS Dhoni Turned Into Rajnikanth In Iconic Pepsi Ad For CSK; Watch Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The CSK captain, who hung his boots from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

MS Dhoni retirement: Throwback to an iconic Pepsi commercial of the CSK captain

MS Dhoni has been one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. Dhoni was immensely popular during his playing days and was the face of Indian cricket for almost a decade, which is why every brand wanted to have a piece of him. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain remains at the heart of the brand endorsements universe in India and has been associated with multiple brands across categories such as Pepsi, Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints, Mastercard, Netmeds, Cars24, Reebok, Aircel, Godrej, Panerai, Ashok Leyland, Powerade, Snickers, Dream11 and many more.

Dhoni featured in many commercials for these brands and some of these were so unique that fans still can't get enough of them. One such quirky ad was created by Pepsi in 2008. It was around this time that MS Dhoni was announced as the captain of team India after taking over the mantle from Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble in 2007-2008 respectively.

In fact, the game-changing IPL was introduced that year with MS Dhoni being appointed as captain of the CSK franchise. He was also the most expensive player sold at the IPL 2008 auctions. It is due to these events that this hysterical Pepsi ad was born. In the commercial, MS Dhoni channels his inner 'Chennai Super King' and oozes an abundance of Rajnikanth-like swagger which made this ad extremely popular all over the country.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from IPL with CSK.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ JAMES RAMYA RAJAN J