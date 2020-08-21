When MS Dhoni Was NOT CSK's 1st Choice Player Ahead Of IPL 2008 Auction; Watch Video

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, thereby calling it a day on a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The veteran stumper might have taken retirement from international cricket but he will keep playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The CSK captain is all set to lead the Chennai outfit in the upcoming IPL 2020 starting in the UAE from September 19.

Virender Sehwag, not MS Dhoni was CSK's first choice in IPL 2008

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. The right-handed keeper-batsman has led CSK to eight IPL finals, which is the most for a captain till date. Dhoni, who was picked by the franchise in 2008, has played a massive role in CSK's success over the years. The people of Chennai have accepted MS Dhoni as one of their own, which is why the legendary cricketer is lovingly known as 'Thala' amongst the franchise's supporters. However, not many know that MS Dhoni was surprisingly not a part of the CSK's plans in 2008.

As MS Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket, several videos and stories about him are being circulated on social media. Recently, a throwback video of the late ex-India cricketer from Tamil Nadu, VB Chandrasekhar talking (in Tamil) about how he picked MS Dhoni for CSK in the first IPL auction is doing rounds on social media. Former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth had also shared the video and wrote a heartwarming caption.

Wanted to share my late friend VB's story (in Tamil) on how he picked the @ChennaiIPL in 08! Wonderful memories on how he picked Dhoni! I wonder how it would have been if 1 of my all time favorites @virendersehwag turned out for the men in yellow! pic.twitter.com/r82sYAirSM — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 19, 2020

One of the Twitter users requested Kris Srikkanth to translate the video. Srikkanth obliged to the request and translated the video. He revealed that that late VB Chandrashekhar was speaking about how Virender Sehwag was their first choice in 2008 and how he met Dhoni as a selector for the first time before he became the legend. The late cricketer also spoke about how each team was gunning for Dhoni in the IPL 2008 auction but eventually, they got him and the rest is history.

N Srinivasan was initially against the prospect of getting Dhoni for CSK

All the teams were given a purse of $5 million in 2008 IPL auctions and the franchise that places the highest bid for a player would acquire his services. Chennai was initially sceptical about having Dhoni in their team. Former BCCI president and CSK’s co-owner N Srinivasan was initially sceptical to draft the Ranchi-based cricketer into his side. Instead, he wanted Virender Sehwag for his team.

The same was revealed by VB Chandrasekhar, who was CSK’s chief selector and Director of Cricket Operation in 2008 in a show called ‘The Super Kings Show’ which aired on the Star Sports Network. Chandrashekhar said before the auctions in 2008, N Srinivasan asked him who was he going to pick and he answered 'Dhoni' simply. N Srinivasan asked him the reason behind not going after Virender Sehwag.

Chandrashekhar reckoned that Sehwag would not provide CSK with the kind of inspiration that the crowd will be looking forward to, whereas Dhoni is a captain, a wicket-keeper and a batsman, who can change the match situation on his own. It was only on the following morning, on the day of the auction that Srinivasan changed his mind and ordered to ‘Go get Dhoni’.

MS Dhoni IPL salary

According to InsideSport, the MS Dhoni IPL salary to play for the Chennai Super Kings is ₹15 crore. He also boasts of major endorsement deals throughout his career with brands like Aircel, Pepsi, Spartan Sports, Reebok, Gulf Oil, McDowell's Soda, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Sonata Watches and more. While his exact earnings from endorsement deals have not been revealed, certain sources claim that his revenue from endorsements goes up to $30 million. A marketing executive, who deals with Dhoni, told Economic Times recently that Dhoni charges in the range of ₹3.5-4.5 crore per endorsement per year at present. Dhoni also holds the post of VP Marketing at India Cements Ltd which owns the IPL franchise team Chennai Super Kings. According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020.

