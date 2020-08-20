MS Dhoni's First Batmaker Recalls Time When His Wife Couldn't Recognise CSK Legend On Call

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni hung his boots from international cricket on Saturday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, who retired from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to call it a day from the limited-overs formats as well. Since MS Dhoni's retirement, tributes have been pouring from celebrities and fans alike. Several teammates and former cricketers have shared their stories about the veteran stumper which give a glimpse of his greatness.

MS Dhoni's first kit sponsor shares a heartwarming story

Now, Somi Kohli, owner of cricket manufacturing company ‘Beat all Sports’ (BAS) who played a huge role during the initial cricketing years of Dhoni has shared an interesting anecdote. While speaking to The Indian Express, Somi Kohli said that as a cricket manufacturing company, they are always on the lookout for new talent and their dealer Paramjeet Singh had been calling him consistently to tell about a young cricketer from Ranchi. He added that after six months of his dealer trying to convince him, he sent cricket kits to Dhoni in February 1998.

Somi Kohli further said that they have had a 22-year-long association with him. He reckoned when he got to know about Dhoni's retirement, he could not believe it first and could not sleep for hours. Somi Kohli called Dhoni a gem of a cricketer and stated that they are glad that they could also play a part in the CSK captain's journey so far.

Somi Kohli shared an interesting story from 2005 when just ahead of the Pakistan series MS Dhoni went to his place and spent a night there. He said in 2004, he first met MS Dhoni in Chandigarh and months later he came to Jalandhar to visit their factory. Somi Kohli revealed that Dhoni stayed at their home and when he told his wife Manju Kohli, she asked her husband who Dhoni is.

Kohli opined that the next day when he met Dhoni, the Ranchi lad told him that he could not sleep for hours thinking about his wife’s words. Kohli further said that some months later, when Dhoni scored the century against Pakistan, Dhoni called them at 11 in the night and asked him if he could talk to his wife. Somi Kohli revealed Dhoni told his wife that he is Dhoni. To which his wife replied saying that the whole world knows who Dhoni is.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ MSDFANSOFFICIAL