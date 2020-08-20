When Sachin Tendulkar Hoodwinked Shane Warne, Carl Hooper In Pepsi 2003 WC Ad: Watch

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly one of the best cricketers to have ever played the game. He redefined how cricket was played and is revered across the globe for his game. From his drives to his flicks to his defense, it was a sight to behold for cricket fans. Sachin Tendulkar is often credited for revolutionizing Indian cricket and there was a time when the entire batting line-up was dependent on the 'Master-Blaster'.

Throwback to Pepsi's hilarious commercial featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne

Tendulkar was an absolute fan favourite, which is why almost every brand wanted a piece of him. The veteran cricketer was the brand ambassador of multiple brands across categories like sports gears, cold drinks, beverages, medical aids etc. Sachin Tendulkar featured in multiple commercials for these brands and some of these were so unique that fans still can't get enough of them.

One such unique commercial that Tendulkar featured in was created by Pepsi where the 'God of Cricket' is seen with former Australian spinner Shane Warne and former West Indian all-rounder Carl Hooper. In the ad, Sachin Tendulkar loses his memory or at least appears to and Shane Warne and Carl Hooper try to take him for a ride but the former Indian cricketer manages to outsmart them and at the same time utter his most famous words, 'Haila'. This campaign's slogan was 'Ye dil maange more' which became really popular among the Indian audience.

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

