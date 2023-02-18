Karachi Terror Attack: TTP Issues Statement, Warns Of More Such Attacks In Pakistan

Following the 4-hour-long gun battle between the Pakistani security personnel and terrorists inside the Karachi Police HQ, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group on Saturday issued a statement. The terrorist group warned of more such attacks in Pakistan.

Issuing a statement, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said, "Yesterday evening, three martyred fighters of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan broke through all the security fences and attacked the Karachi Police Headquarters, the safest place of the police in Sadar."

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan further said that more than two dozen police and ranger personnel have been killed and injured in the attack. The terrorist group said, "This attack is a message to all the enemies of Islam and all the security agencies of Pakistan that the TTP will continue their fight for the implementation of Sharia in the country and the army and police will be targeted at every important place until the Islamic system is implemented in the country."

Warning of more such attacks, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan said, "The policemen should withdraw from our war with the army, otherwise we will continue to target the safe havens of the top police officers. They should stop the process of martyring the prisoners of sin in fake encounters, otherwise, the intensity of future attacks will be more severe."

Karachi Terror Attack

On Friday, heavily armed terrorists launched a brazen attack on the police headquarters of Pakistan's Karachi. The sounds of gunfire and grenade explosions jolted the city of Karachi and the incident led to the death of several rangers and police personnel, Geo TV reported. The authorities managed to take down 5 terrorists in a 4 hours-long gunbattle between the security forces and the terrorists involved in the attack.

After the news of the devastating incident broke out, Pakistan’s outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement. The Pakistani wing of the terrorist group has conducted several attacks in the country after the terrorist wing ended its ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani administration. The incident also came after the tragic Peshawar suicide bombing, which led to the death of over 80 people. According to police officials, out of the five terrorists that died, two were suicide bombers, and at least one blew himself up inside the building.