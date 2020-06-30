Which Two Counties Did Kapil Dev Play For Throughout His Career? 1983 WC Winner's Records

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of the game. Nicknamed the ‘Haryana Hurricane’, the cricketer led India to victory at the 1983 World Cup in England. Before Kapil Dev made his international debut in 1978, he was a regular feature for Haryana in Ranji Trophy since 1975 itself. The maverick all-rounder also participated in England’s County Cricket Championship during his playing days. Here is a look at the answer for ‘Which two counties did Kapil Dev play for?’ while he was still an active member of the Indian cricket team.

Answers to ‘Which two counties did Kapil Dev play for?’ and Kapil Dev stats

In 131 Tests, Kapil Dev scored 5,248 runs and bagged 434 wickets. Additionally, the all-rounder also boasts of an illustrious first-class record overall courtesy of his appearances in Ranji Trophy and English county cricket. In a total of 275 first-class matches, Kapil Dev scored 11,356 runs and picked up 835 wickets. Apart from representing India at the highest level, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain has represented Haryana as well as the English county teams of Northamptonshire and Worcestershire.

‘Which two counties did Kapil Dev play for?’ – Kapil Dev stats in county cricket

Kapil Dev represented Northamptonshire from 1981 till 1983 while he took the field for Worcestershire between 1984 and 1985. During his five-season stint with the two teams, he played a total of 40 first-class matches. Kapil Dev’s county cricket record in England includes 2,312 runs across 64 innings with four centuries and 14 half-centuries. Meanwhile, out of his 835 overall first-class wickets, 103 of those wickets came during his stint with the two county teams. The above information answers the ‘Which two counties did Kapil Dev play for?’ question along with a detailed analysis of Kapil Dev stats in county cricket as well.

Kapil Dev bowling and Kapil Dev stats

Kapil Dev bowling and Kapil Dev stats display some staggering numbers for the all-rounder. His 434-wicket tally in Tests places him at ninth among the all-time highest wicket-takers in the format. However, upon his retirement in 1994, Kapil Dev bowling stats actually placed him at the top of the wicket-taking charts before Courtney Walsh broke his record in 2000. Apart from Kapil Dev bowling in Tests, the cricketer has also taken an additional 253 wickets in ODIs.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter