Who Is Rahul Tewatia? Rajasthan All-rounder Leads Team To Highest Dream11 IPL Run-chase

Rajasthan defeated Punjab in a high-scoring last-ball thriller at Sharjah in the ninth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Sanju Samson, for his six-laden 42-ball 85, was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his run-chase heroics. Additionally, Rajasthan’s 27-year-old uncapped Indian cricketer Rahul Tewatia also played his part with the bat by scoring a whirlwind 53 off just 31 balls.

Points table after Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

A look at the Points Table after Match 9 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/DIBbxtze59 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab becomes Dream11 IPL highest run chase

In the recent Rajasthan vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match at Sharjah on Sunday, September 27, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith earlier won the toss and opted to field first. Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened to a 183-run first-wicket stand where the latter slammed his first-ever IPL century. In all, the Punjab batsmen compiled 223-2 off their 20 overs.

In response, Rajasthan lost both their openers (Jos Buttler and Steve Smith) upon reaching 100 in the ninth over of their run chase. Captain Smith surprised one-and-all with his decision of bringing an inexperienced Rahul Tewatia into the crease ahead of Dream11 IPL veteran Robin Uthappa. Tewatia struggled to put bat to ball in his first 19 balls as he scored just 6 runs. However, he later unleashed with a flurry of sixes en route to his match-winning 31-ball 53, with his next 12 balls yielding 45 runs. Rajasthan eventually won the match with a memorable rearguard fightback to register the highest Dream11 IPL run-chase of all time.

Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab: Dream11 IPL highest run chase

That's that from Sharjah. Highest run chase in the IPL history.



How was that for a game?@rajasthanroyals win by 4 wickets.#Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/tslQJkwvLO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Who is Rahul Tewatia? The star who shone in Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

To answer the ‘Who is Rahul Tewatia?’ query, it is important to know his cricketing career besides his Dream11 IPL 2020’s recent exploits for Rajasthan. The all-rounder has been representing Haryana in the domestic circuit ever since his made his First-class debut in 2013. He made his List A debut for the same team some four years later during the 2016-17 Indian domestic season.

Across his domestic appearances, Rahul Tewatia has scored 190 and 484 runs in First-class and List A respectively at the averages of 17.27 and 37.23. He has also taken 44 wickets in the two formats collectively. Rahul Tewatia has also played 50 T20 matches, out of which 22 have come from playing in the Dream11 IPL for three different franchises, i.e. Delhi, Punjab and his current side Rajasthan. Tewatia has been around for a long time in the tournament, having made his debut in the competition back in 2014 with the Delhi Capitals.

Rahul Tewatia special during Dream11 IPL 2020’s Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab, watch video

5 sixes, 1 over - A Tewatia special.



Rahul Tewatia blasted 5 sixes in one Cottrell over to change the game in a flash. Relive this game-changing moment over and over again.https://t.co/p5SKMwALlz #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler in Rajasthan squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

