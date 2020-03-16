'Who Is The In-charge Here?' Sourav Ganguly And John Wright's Unmissable Banter In The Commentary Box Gives Netizens A 'goosebump Moment'

There were plenty of standout moments during India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. While KL Rahul and MS Dhoni steered India to a huge total with their splendid tons, the Indian fans were treated to yet another spectacular reunion inside the commentary box. Yes, you heard it right. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and one of Team India's most successful coaches, John Wright came face-to-face in the commentary box which created a lot of nostalgia for the viewers and took them back to the golden era of Indian Cricket back in the early 2000s.

The duo discussed their 2003 World Cup campaign on air. Ganguly then went on to say that when he was the captain, Wright used to make all the decisions which he followed like an obedient student. The former New Zealand cricketer replied that his memory must have failed as Dada was in charge while Wright used to just potter around in the background.

When Wright made his way to the commentary box, Ganguly introduced him to the viewers. Wright then asked, "Who is the in-charge here?" "It was always you, wasn't it? When I was captain, John Wright was making all the decision and I followed like an obedient student," Ganguly replied. Wright then said, "My memory must have failed then because I think you were in charge and I used to just potter around in the background."

READ: 'Remember The Name, MS Dhoni', Twitterverse shower praises on Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his quickfire century against Bangladesh in ICC Cricket

Even the netizens became nostalgic after seeing the dynamic duo together in the commentary box.

Sourav Ganguly and John Wright in the commentary box. Goosebump moment. The golden times of Indian cricket.#INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3Y28JzMsZH — Mari Kannan (@marikannan33) May 28, 2019

John Wright and Dada reunite. pic.twitter.com/PxERv731WE — Pratyush (@PratyushKhaitan) May 28, 2019

John Wright was appointed Team India's head coach back in the year 2000 when India were coming out of the infamous match-fixing scandal that had involved some of their star cricketers. Sourav Ganguly was also appointed as India's captain at the same time. India tasted tremendous success under the Wright-Ganguly partnership. In the same year, they had reached the finals of the ICC Knockout Trophy where they went down to New Zealand. In the following years, India beat Steve Waugh's all-conquering Australia at home in 2001, beat England in the 2002 Natwest Tri-series final, were the joint-winners along with Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, finished as the runners-up against Australia in the 2003 World Cup, drew the Test Series against Australia down under in 2003-04 and also won the historic series against Pakistan in Pakistan in 2004.

READ: 'What a stupendous innings!': Netizens hail KL Rahul as he scores a spectacular century against Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up